 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam

8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8” Mini UFO Pipe by New Amsterdam

$37.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Double Chamber, UFO Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Blue Accents • Height: 8” • Weight: 9.7 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3” “Honey, I shrunk the bong!” Take everything you love about a full sized bong with a UFO perc, condense it into a size not much larger than a hand pipe, and you’ve got the Mini UFO Bong by New Amsterdam. Portable percolation for your pot. High quality craftsmanship ensures that good things do come in this small package. Featuring two chambers and a UFO perc, you can expect full-sized filtration from this piece. The showerhead portion of the UFO has too many slits to count, for a robust bubble that will enhance the flavor of your bud. This piece would make a fantastic dab rig, thanks to its small surface area and impressive filtration. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with blue accents and logo. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”