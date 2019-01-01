About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Day of the Dead Accents • Height: 11.25” • Weight: 34.6 oz • Glass Thickness: 9mm • Base Diameter: 5” Celebrate the Day of the Dead with some spice! This ultra-thick 9mm beaker bong features either festive prints including decorated skulls and chili peppers, or multi-colored flaming skulls. Powered by a 6-slit diffused downstem and a low-set ice pinch, this piece is a heavy hitter in every sense. Strong, simple, and stylish. What else could you want! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
