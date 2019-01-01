About this product
• Double Chamber, Showerhead Perc, UFO Perc, Glycerin Tube • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 17” • Weight: 70 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 5.75” Bring the world of Mario right to your coffee table with this massive creation by Apollo Glassworks. Its main chamber contains all the greatest hits painstakingly worked by hand. Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and a Goomba surround Bowser himself, sitting atop a UFO perc. In the smaller chamber below, the pipe intake feeds through a showerhead perc in the form of a mushroom! The game references continue in the detachable glycerin tube. 3 Piranha Plants appear suspended in the glycerin, guarding the exit through the mouthpiece. Once frozen, the glycerin tube chills your smoke right before it hits your mouth, making huge hits much easier on the lungs. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.