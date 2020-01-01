About this product
• Triple Chamber; Ice Pinch; Disc Perc; UFO Perc; Recycler • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/Colored Accents • Height: 14” • Weight: 22 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 4” Triple Chamber, Glass on Glass Beauty with Colored Accents, Ice pinch on the joint, ice pinch at the chamber, recycler feature, and a well put together recycler water pipe. The base of this pipe keeps a sturdy stability, weighing in at 22 oz. with a little ice and water added, this pipe will not have a problem staying up. A UFO perc sitting at the top of a disc perc for a pretty rad diffusion of smoke and a ton of bubbles. Ice pinch at the joint to help cool smoke and added ice pinch to the second chamber to cool down your smoke a little more right before intake! The water could go as high as it wants, and you won’t get a bit of splash back since the arms of the recycler sits in between the second chamber and the neck of the pipe, the water will come right back down to the bottom chamber. If you aim to have pretty rad hits, then I suggest this pipe for you! Aim to impress yourself everyday! Available in multiple colors. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
