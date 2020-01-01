 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe

Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Bad Recycler Waterpipe

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Triple Chamber; Ice Pinch; Disc Perc; UFO Perc; Recycler • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/Colored Accents • Height: 14” • Weight: 22 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 4” Triple Chamber, Glass on Glass Beauty with Colored Accents, Ice pinch on the joint, ice pinch at the chamber, recycler feature, and a well put together recycler water pipe. The base of this pipe keeps a sturdy stability, weighing in at 22 oz. with a little ice and water added, this pipe will not have a problem staying up. A UFO perc sitting at the top of a disc perc for a pretty rad diffusion of smoke and a ton of bubbles. Ice pinch at the joint to help cool smoke and added ice pinch to the second chamber to cool down your smoke a little more right before intake! The water could go as high as it wants, and you won’t get a bit of splash back since the arms of the recycler sits in between the second chamber and the neck of the pipe, the water will come right back down to the bottom chamber. If you aim to have pretty rad hits, then I suggest this pipe for you! Aim to impress yourself everyday! Available in multiple colors. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”