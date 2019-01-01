About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 5” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .2” • Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .9” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .15” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 3 oz These black spoon pipes feature quirky bees on the neck and bowl. A simple design and opaque glass make these pipes perfect for daily drivers. The amply-sized bowl holds enough for multiple solo sessions or a group smoke. These spoon pipes are well-balanced and adorable—what more could you ask for?
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.