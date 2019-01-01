About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Colored Borosilicate Glass w/ New Amsterdam Glass Logo • Height: 8” • Weight: 10.5 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.75” Anyone in need of an everyday pipe should seriously consider the Classic Color Beaker. New Amsterdam Glass packs a lot of quality into these affordable pipes. Each color option is clean and vibrant, and comes with a matching bowl to up the elegance. A crisp gold New Amsterdam logo makes a bold statement on these classic pipes. Each one features a 4-slit removable downstem, to bubble your smoke to perfection. This would make a great piece for a beginner, or someone looking for a lightweight yet good-looking bong. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.