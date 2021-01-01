Classic OCB Rolling Machine
• Rolling Machine • Material: Plastic • Size: 1 ¼ or King Size Slim • Weight: 1.1 - 1.5 oz • Machines per box: 6 OCB is back with a new design for their classic rolling machine. The clean black and white look of these plastic rollers makes them hard to lose, and nice to look at. Plus, they do the job right with a strong vinyl rolling surface.
