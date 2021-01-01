Dab Lab Mini Rig by Diamond Glass
About this product
• Single Chamber; Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 4.75” • Weight: 5.1 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 2" Dab rigs offer water filtration and cooling, but can often be big and not so travel-friendly. Nectar collectors are awesome for portability, but usually lack in cooling, resulting in harsher hits. The Dab Lab Mini Rig is the perfect in-between, offering filtration and vapor cooling, while being a perfect on-the-go tool. With every hit, vapor is pulled through the 6-slit fixed stem perc to take out the heat and harshness dabs can have. At only 4.75 inches tall, it is adorably handheld and perfect for any occasion. Head out on your next outing, or just have a relaxing sesh at home with your own personal Dab Lab!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
