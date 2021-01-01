About this product
• Single Chamber; Fixed Stem Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Diamond Glass Logo
• Height: 4.75”
• Weight: 5.1 oz
• Glass Thickness: 3mm
• Base: 2"
Dab rigs offer water filtration and cooling, but can often be big and not so travel-friendly. Nectar collectors are awesome for portability, but usually lack in cooling, resulting in harsher hits.
The Dab Lab Mini Rig is the perfect in-between, offering filtration and vapor cooling, while being a perfect on-the-go tool. With every hit, vapor is pulled through the 6-slit fixed stem perc to take out the heat and harshness dabs can have. At only 4.75 inches tall, it is adorably handheld and perfect for any occasion. Head out on your next outing, or just have a relaxing sesh at home with your own personal Dab Lab!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
