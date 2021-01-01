Double Take Bubbler
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb • Cane Glasswork • Front Carb Hole • Height: 5.5” • Bowl Diameter: 0.9” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: 0.2” • Draft Hole Diameter: 0.15” • Weight: 8.6 oz If bongs can double-up on the chambers, why can't bubblers? These stylish pieces take the classic pedestal bubbler style, and adds a second water-filled chamber for double the cooling. Fixed stem percs are housed in both chambers, meaning your smoke will be extra conditioned and fit for even the weakest of lungs! These bubblers are constructed with highly durable glass and are adorned with gorgeous, vibrant color. Two designs feature fritted glass with Rasta-colored stripes, while one sports a translucent peachy-pink. Each design has a clear strip on top, allowing you to see how much smoke you pull with every hit.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
