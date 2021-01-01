Double Vortex Dab Rig
• Single Chamber; 2 Turbine Percs • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Dab Nail for Concentrates • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 9.5” • Weight: 13 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base: 3.25" Craving dabs that DON'T cause you to hack your lungs out? Take your hits of vapor through a double vortex before you inhale! The movement and water contact that occurs in this double-turbine perc rig takes your hits from hot and harsh to cool and smooth in an instant. Simply submerge the bottom perc up to the middle of both percs, and your set up for a great sesh! The cylindrical chamber is tall and roomy, while the bent mouthpiece not only makes the piece easy to hit, it also prevents water from being inhaled.
Smoking Outlet
