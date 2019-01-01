About this product
• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb • Front Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 7.25” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .8” • Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15” • Weight: 8.6 oz This vibrant fritted bubbler features black and red zig-zag cane work and a solid body. It sports a classic bubbler shape and a bowl big enough to share! The carb hole on this bubbler is positioned at the front left of the piece, making it natural for left-handed smokers to use the carb hole with their index finger.
