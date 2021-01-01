Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Charlie Brown Lefty Bubbler

Buy Here

About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Front Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 7.25”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”
• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15”
• Weight: 8.6 oz

This vibrant fritted bubbler features black and red zig-zag cane work and a solid body. It sports a classic bubbler shape and a bowl big enough to share! The carb hole on this bubbler is positioned at the front left of the piece, making it natural for left-handed smokers to use the carb hole with their index finger.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!