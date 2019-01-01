About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece • For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use • Joint Size: 18mm or 14mm • Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass • Bowl Diameter: 1” • Height: 2.85” • Weight: 2.15 oz With an insane depth of .75 inches, this bowl piece shaped like Frankenstein’s skull will scare up a good smoke. Made of super thick glass, this bowl piece will be able to withstand a few hard knocks. Featuring a skeleton face with eye sockets, nose bone, and teeth, this bowl piece also has a couple of bumps on either side of the eyes to give you a better grip. This bowl piece comes in 14mm or 18mm joint sizes. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
