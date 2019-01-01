 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Smoking Outlet

• Double Chamber, Wig Wag UFO Perc, Matrix Perc, Ice Pinch • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 16.25” • Weight: 33.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.875” The Heisman water pipe by Diamond Glass is a worthy addition to your display case. This tall straight bong has a base almost 5 inches in diameter, to support its impressive height. The design of the pipe is a classic straight tube, with a bumpout in the second chamber to help accommodate a large UFO perc with a Wig Wag design. The colored accents on this pipe are beautifully crafted and spaced out to create a beautiful contrast throughout the whole piece. The honeycomb triangles add a nice touch of sophistication to the sleek silhouette. Add a multihole bowl for even burning, and you're really in business. When it comes to perc power, you won’t be left hanging. Starting with a matrix priming your smoke in the bottom chamber, you’ll get big flavorful bubbles of smoke as the airflow pulls into the second chamber. There the UFO perc with a unique Wig Wag design thoroughly cools and filters your smoke. On top of that, you can stack 3.5 inches of ice on top of the pinch for frosty hits. This is one you don’t want to miss out on, with all the quality and craftsmanship of Diamond Glass! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”