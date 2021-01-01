About this product

• Double Chamber, Wig Wag UFO Perc, Matrix Perc, Ice Pinch

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 16.25”

• Weight: 33.5 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.875”



The Heisman water pipe by Diamond Glass is a worthy addition to your display case. This tall straight bong has a base almost 5 inches in diameter, to support its impressive height. The design of the pipe is a classic straight tube, with a bumpout in the second chamber to help accommodate a large UFO perc with a Wig Wag design. The colored accents on this pipe are beautifully crafted and spaced out to create a beautiful contrast throughout the whole piece. The honeycomb triangles add a nice touch of sophistication to the sleek silhouette. Add a multihole bowl for even burning, and you're really in business.



When it comes to perc power, you won’t be left hanging. Starting with a matrix priming your smoke in the bottom chamber, you’ll get big flavorful bubbles of smoke as the airflow pulls into the second chamber. There the UFO perc with a unique Wig Wag design thoroughly cools and filters your smoke. On top of that, you can stack 3.5 inches of ice on top of the pinch for frosty hits. This is one you don’t want to miss out on, with all the quality and craftsmanship of Diamond Glass!