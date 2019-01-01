About this product
• Single Chamber, Disk Perc, Dab Rig • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 9 oz • Glass Thickness: .125 " • Base Diameter: 3.5” Standing alone this Hexagon Disk Perc Post Water Pipe / Dab Rig has a layered body making the view to its disk perc quite captivating! While the base is clear and a hexagon, standing on its own is not a problem at all! As a set you could piece them together like a puzzle fitting right in! This Hexagon Disk Perc Post Dab Rig has a slanted neck, which makes inhaling that vapor from your legal concentrate so much easier. When taking your rip, air is passed through its disk perc, housing 9 d-slits.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.