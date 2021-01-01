Large 420 Glass Storage Jars
About this product
• Storage Jars by NeverXHale • Body Material: Glass • Cap Material: Bamboo • Weight: 3 oz • Height: 3.5" • Diameter: 2.2" • Capacity: 5.3 fl oz If you need a stylish way to store your green, you've come to the right place. These sleek glass containers are clear so you can see all that ganja goodness, and the bamboo lid is airtight, keeping your goods safe. Not to mention, the designs add a nice playful pop of color.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
