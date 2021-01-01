Neon Electronic Torch Lighters
About this product
• Butane Refillable • Adjustable Flame • Height: 3.25" • Weight: 0.8 oz These electronic torch lighters may look like your average lighter, but they have the functionality of a torch! Not only are they butane-refillable, they have an adjustable flame! Design-wise, they have a bright-colored, yet minimalistic look. The plastic is matte and satisfyingly-smooth to the touch. When you want to function of a torch but the size and convenience of a basic lighter, these are perfect every time!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
