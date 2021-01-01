OCB 1 ¼ Bamboo Rolling Machine
• Rolling Machine • Material: Bamboo • Size: 1 ¼” • Weight: .99 oz The days of struggling to roll joints are over! This rolling machine from OCB allows you to form perfect joints every time. It’s also ideal for those looking to go all-natural, since it’s made from sustainably sourced bamboo and biodegradable plastic. Grab one of these rolling machines and “roll with nature”. They go perfectly with our OCB organic papers!
Smoking Outlet
