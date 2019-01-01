About this product
• Glass Hammer Bubbler for Dry Herb • Zanfirico and Frit Glasswork • Left Carb Hole • Made In USA • Length: Approx 7.5” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .8” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25” • Draft Hole Diameter: .2” • Weight: 9.4 oz Minty pizazz whenever you need it. The Peppermint Hammer is a festive bubbler for any time of the year, with myriad red and white zanfirico peppermint strands surrounding the neck and deep bubble chamber that delivers the freshness you expect. A mixed blue and red frit grounds the color palette, and the whole piece is finished off with colorful blue dollops of glass. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
