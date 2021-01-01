About this product

• Glass Hammer Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Zanfirico and Frit Glasswork

• Left Carb Hole

• Made In USA

• Length: Approx 7.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”

• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 9.4 oz



Minty pizazz whenever you need it. The Peppermint Hammer is a festive bubbler for any time of the year, with myriad red and white zanfirico peppermint strands surrounding the neck and deep bubble chamber that delivers the freshness you expect. A mixed blue and red frit grounds the color palette, and the whole piece is finished off with colorful blue dollops of glass.