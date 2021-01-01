Smoking Outlet
• Glass Hammer Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Zanfirico and Frit Glasswork
• Left Carb Hole
• Made In USA
• Length: Approx 7.5”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”
• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .2”
• Weight: 9.4 oz
Minty pizazz whenever you need it. The Peppermint Hammer is a festive bubbler for any time of the year, with myriad red and white zanfirico peppermint strands surrounding the neck and deep bubble chamber that delivers the freshness you expect. A mixed blue and red frit grounds the color palette, and the whole piece is finished off with colorful blue dollops of glass.
