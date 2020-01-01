About this product
• Double Chamber, Mushroom Perc • 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 13.75” • Weight: 21 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” Soft, frisky and fun, this beautifully designed pipe transforms your world into a land of make believe where anything is possible. Featuring dazzling colored domes atop the mushroom perc, this pipe is a stunning display of creativity merged flawlessly with purpose. The bent mouthpiece makes it comfortable to hold and to hit. This is the kind of pipe you’ll enjoy for years to come. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
