About this product
• Single Chamber, Frit Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear & Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass w/ Black Accents & Apollo Glassworks Logos • Height: 8” • Weight: 10.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.5” This small yet mighty water pipe by Apollo Glassworks features quality sandblasting and a distinct aesthetic. The base, chamber, and even the custom bowl piece feature Apollo logos left right and center. The tight frit perc makes for an unmatched bubble in the chamber. Hand-made by New York-based artisans, this is a pipe you can be proud of. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
