Sigma Twist Slim Vape Pen
$12.99MSRP
About this product
• Cartridge Vaporizer Pen w/ USB Smart Charger • 380 mAh Battery • Adjustable Voltage: 2.0V - 4.0V • 15-Second Preheat Mode • USB Charger • Compatible w/ 510 Thread Cartridges • Auto Safety Shut-Off • Height: 5.5" • Weight: 0.9 oz With its lightweight and discrete design, convenient functions, and user-friendliness, Sigma's Twist Slim Vape Pen is a no-brainer for on-the-go vapers. This simple, yet powerful pen is compatible with 510 thread cartridges, and features a 15-second preheat mode that keeps the pen heated without the need to hold the button. Not only that, but you can adjust the pen's voltage between 2.0V and 4.0V with the twister at the base. The fast-charge USB makes for an easy charging process, and the indicator lights display if your battery life is low, medium, or high. The auto safety shut off feature prevents the loss of battery cells, ensuring your Twist Slim Pen won’t be internally damaged from over-charging. When it comes to vapes, this pen is as convenient and portable as they come.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
