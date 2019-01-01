Snoop Dogg Infyniti Platinum Series Digital Tobacco Scale
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
About this product
• Color: Blue • Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct, ozt, dwt • Capacity: 100 g • Readability: 0.01 g • Power Supply: 2x AAA (included) • Tray Size: 104x92mm • Scale Size: 140x125x17mm Precision is important to the Dogg-pound and it can look good too. This discrete digital scale features a cool blue portrait of none other than the Doggfather, Snoop himself, printed on a CD-style stainless steel platform. It features a backlight to the digital display, and will shut off automatically after 60 seconds without activity. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.