• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Purple Background w/Gold Etched Accents & Frosted Base w/Gold Cheech Logo • Height: 16” • Weight: 38 oz • Glass Thickness: .125 mm • Base Diameter: 5” Cheech Glass brings an ancient mummy waterpipe back to life! Designed beautifully with a purple background on the neck of the waterpipe, with gold etching of a mummy, and Cheech Logo. The base of the waterpipe has frosted etching of a mandala. All around the water pipe has different designs that speaks, “Ancient Days”. Removable downstem and bowl piece is frosted with the Cheech Logo. The neck of this pipe is long, and wide enough to hold as many ice as you think it should, for a smooth and comfortable hit. Diffusion, smooth smoke, filtration in one pipe. Grab something that fits your needs! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
