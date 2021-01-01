The Asher Silicone Ashtray by HEMPER
About this product
• Material: Heat-Resistant Silicone • Diameter: 3.3" • Height: 0.9" • Weight: 1.7 oz The Asher is the perfect way to add some modern class to your smoking space! Made from heat-resistance silicone that's flexible yet sturdy, this ashtray can handle it all: Smoldering ash, hard drops, you name it! Four symmetrical divots allow you to dock your blunts and joints until you're ready to light up again. The HEMPER logo on the base and pattern on the side add just enough flair without taking away from its sleek aesthetic.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
