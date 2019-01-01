About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece • For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use • Joint Size: 14mm or 18mm • Joint Type: Male • Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass • Bowl Diameter: .75” • Height: 2.8” • Weight: 1.65 oz Upgrade your favorite piece with the Frog Prince bowl piece! This cheerful little frog features a textured surface, eyes, and crown to declare its royalty. The bowl is about .75 inches in diameter, and just as deep, so you can pack quite a lot of dry herb into one session. Available in 14mm or 18mm with male joint. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
