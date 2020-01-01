12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
• Double Chamber; Inline Diffuser, Recycler • 14mm Male Banger Nail • Height: 8.25” • Weight: 17.4 oz. • Base Diameter: 3.25” Manufacturer: Illuminati Glass Illuminati Glass presents the perfect little dab rig. With gorgeous colors, a small clear skull and three eyeballs rounding out the design, you’ll love smoking this as much as you’ll love looking at it. Featuring an inline diffuser and a recycler, this rig hits smooth and cool. Grab your favorite concentrate and open your third eye with the Third Eye Dab Rig. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
Be the first to review this product.