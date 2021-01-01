Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

3rd Eye Dab Rig by Illuminati Glass

Buy Here

About this product

• Double Chamber; Inline Diffuser, Recycler
• 14mm Male Banger Nail
• Height: 8.25”
• Weight: 17.4 oz.
• Base Diameter: 3.25”

Manufacturer: Illuminati Glass

Illuminati Glass presents the perfect little dab rig. With gorgeous colors, a small clear skull and three eyeballs rounding out the design, you’ll love smoking this as much as you’ll love looking at it. Featuring an inline diffuser and a recycler, this rig hits smooth and cool. Grab your favorite concentrate and open your third eye with the Third Eye Dab Rig.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!