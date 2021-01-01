About this product

• Double Chamber; Inline Diffuser, Recycler

• 14mm Male Banger Nail

• Height: 8.25”

• Weight: 17.4 oz.

• Base Diameter: 3.25”



Manufacturer: Illuminati Glass



Illuminati Glass presents the perfect little dab rig. With gorgeous colors, a small clear skull and three eyeballs rounding out the design, you’ll love smoking this as much as you’ll love looking at it. Featuring an inline diffuser and a recycler, this rig hits smooth and cool. Grab your favorite concentrate and open your third eye with the Third Eye Dab Rig.