  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. 3X Snap Galactic Goo SATIVA Delta -8 THC Cartridges |Three Pack ONLY $17.99ea
Hybrid

3X Snap Galactic Goo SATIVA Delta -8 THC Cartridges |Three Pack ONLY $17.99ea

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap - Orders $50+ : FREE Gummies | 10% Leafly Discount: OMGCLEO1

4.912
About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies) GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Three Pack! Three Carts at an amazingly low $17.99 each Delta-8 THC Cartridge - Sativa – 3 Grams (Three 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges) Description: A smooth yet energizing Sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain. About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains. Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor Common effects: A clean level-headed high. Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss. An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO Warnings on Website (Only available where allowed)

About this brand

The team at Stoned Ape prides itself on the highest quality Products. Farm Bill compliant Delta 8, Seed to sale sourced Pure Kratom, and more are designed to provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the highest quality in the world.

About this strain

Banana Split

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

12 customer reviews

4.912

