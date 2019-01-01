 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sweet Black Angel Shatter

Sweet Black Angel Shatter

by Sol Flower

Sweet Black Angel Shatter by Sol Flower

About this product

Sweet Black Angel Shatter by Sol Flower

About this strain

Sweet Black Angel

Sweet Black Angel

Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

