About this product

Somatik Sparks are the perfect artisanal edibles to integrate into your daily routine. At just 3mg each, you can easily control your dose, and at 99mg per box you’ll have plenty to share. We partnered with award-winning Bay Area chocolatier Endorphin Foods and acclaimed Ritual Coffee to bring you a vegan, cane-sugar free, ethically sourced chocolate with an amazing complex taste. Rich, raw cacao coats an organic single-origin coffee bean perfectly blending flavor notes of fruit, chocolate, tartness, and just a little sparkle, for a new take on a classic treat. Our lab-tested cannabis comes from the hills of Humboldt County, and our proprietary blend ensures that the THC is evenly distributed, tasteless, fast acting, a consistently uplifting feeling. Each ingredient is sourced from direct trade relationships, and the rare, single-origin chocolate comes from a collective focused on regenerative farming practices. The entire experience can effortlessly lighten your mood, and help spark a little magic throughout your day.