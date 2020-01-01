 Loading…

Hybrid

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies)

by Sonoran Roots

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Mac 1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

