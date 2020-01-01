 Loading…

Hybrid

Rocket Fuel

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Rocket Fuel

About this product

Rocket Fuel by Sonoran Roots

About this brand

Sonoran Roots Logo
Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

About this strain

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

