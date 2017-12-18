ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 483 reviews

Jet Fuel

aka G6, Jet Fuel OG, Jet Fuel G6, Jet Fuel Kush, G6 Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 483 reviews

Jet Fuel
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

Effects

Show all

316 people reported 2246 effects
Happy 54%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 49%
Euphoric 45%
Energetic 37%
Stress 32%
Depression 27%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 19%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

