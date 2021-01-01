About this product

Inspired by dreams of tranquility and a profession in the freedom of thought, Southie Adams humbly hails from the streets of South Boston. A hybrid of both pilgrim & prophet, Southie summons the serene spirit of full spectrum cannabinoids. His revolution is here and Southie is correcting the stigmas imposed on the entrepreneurs of this beloved craft. Category: Hybrid (Sativa-Leaning) Breeder: Exotic Genetix Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Grease Monkey Aroma/Flavors: Sweet and earthy tastes with a skunky aroma Feedback: Warming relaxing waves of euphoria Notes and Effects: Your mind will be infused with a growing sense of euphoria that won't really affect your energy level