 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Splif City Buds bandana

Splif City Buds bandana

by Splif City

Write a review
Splif City Apparel Other Apparel Splif City Buds bandana
Splif City Apparel Other Apparel Splif City Buds bandana

$6.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Splif City 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking Buds bandana Size: 50cmx50cm - 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking sublimation printed bandana Material: 100% polyester microfibre 0.030kg, 0.035kg, 0.038kg In summer, its wicking action pulls away moisture from your head and pulls it to the top layer, where it evaporates, keeping you dry and cool. In cold weather it can be used as a scarf, full-face mask to keep your face and neck warm. In windy day to against the dust. Unisex

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Splif City Logo
Our brand of custom apparel and novelties for the consumers of cannabis and the legalization of cannabis movement.