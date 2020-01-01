About this product

Splif City 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking Buds bandana Size: 50cmx50cm - 19.5 x 19.5 inch moisture wicking sublimation printed bandana Material: 100% polyester microfibre 0.030kg, 0.035kg, 0.038kg In summer, its wicking action pulls away moisture from your head and pulls it to the top layer, where it evaporates, keeping you dry and cool. In cold weather it can be used as a scarf, full-face mask to keep your face and neck warm. In windy day to against the dust. Unisex