1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Just like everything we do here at botanicaSEATTLE, our new fruit chews are made from scratch, by hand, with lots of love. These are old-fashioned, hand-pulled taffies, made with all-natural ingredients and real butter for delicious flavor and a lovely soft texture. - 6 x 10mg servings (three strawberry and three orange cream) per bag - Available in Indica and Sativa - Infused with Clean Green Certified CO2 cannabis extract - Six month shelf life
on March 29th, 2017
I was definitely on the fence about this product. The first time I tried it, I wasn't a fan of the texture, as it got stuck in my teeth. The Spot folks convinced me to try it again after a product recipe overhaul and it is better. The flavor and high are great, and I think the texture is a work in progress.