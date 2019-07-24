Wer138 on February 11th, 2019

Loved this stuff! a friend of mine let me sample a couple cans . I tried the original citrus( my favorite) tasted like a grapefruit/orange soda helps most as a mood stabilizer did the trick for me . I also tried the melon zero sugar flavor which was by no means bad but I like my sugar. Check it out if you get a chance I’ve tried lots cbd stuff and this actually works.