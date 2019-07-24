mejeffcraig44
on July 24th, 2019
I like the taste
The Citrus Original flavor is what made Sprig famous. It's light and refreshing grapefruit taste has brought smiles to thousands of shiny, happy people throughout the state of California. And now, it's available in CBD! Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals. Ingredients: carbonated water, cane sugar, grapefruit extract, citric acid, gum arabic, CBD isolate, fruit & vegetable juice for color, beta carotene
on February 11th, 2019
Loved this stuff! a friend of mine let me sample a couple cans . I tried the original citrus( my favorite) tasted like a grapefruit/orange soda helps most as a mood stabilizer did the trick for me . I also tried the melon zero sugar flavor which was by no means bad but I like my sugar. Check it out if you get a chance I’ve tried lots cbd stuff and this actually works.