  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Sprig CBD Citrus Original

Sprig CBD Citrus Original

by Sprig

5.02
$5.00MSRP

About this product

The Citrus Original flavor is what made Sprig famous. It's light and refreshing grapefruit taste has brought smiles to thousands of shiny, happy people throughout the state of California. And now, it's available in CBD! Each of our CBD beverages are crafted with 20mg of the highest quality, all-natural CBD, derived from agricultural hemp. Sprig CBD is ideal for healthy, active individuals. Ingredients: carbonated water, cane sugar, grapefruit extract, citric acid, gum arabic, CBD isolate, fruit & vegetable juice for color, beta carotene

2 customer reviews

5.02

Wer138

Loved this stuff! a friend of mine let me sample a couple cans . I tried the original citrus( my favorite) tasted like a grapefruit/orange soda helps most as a mood stabilizer did the trick for me . I also tried the melon zero sugar flavor which was by no means bad but I like my sugar. Check it out if you get a chance I’ve tried lots cbd stuff and this actually works.

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Sprig is a California-based beverage manufacturer specializing in sparkling THC and CBD-infused drinks. The company’s award-winning THC-infused soda is sold in hundreds of dispensaries throughout the state of California. Learn more at drinksprig.com.