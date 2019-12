About this product

If you’re looking for more battery capacity, this is for you! The Stanky Squeeze is specifically designed for pre-filled cartridges and has a wide range of temperature settings. Easy to charge with USB Micro cable that is included in the kit. DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGE OR WAX TANK Stanky Squeeze Features: Compatible with pre-filled cartridges 15 second Preheat Mode Adjustable Temperature Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) Squeeze/Trigger style button 1000mAh Battery 510 Thread Magnetic adapters for cartridge Rechargeable Micro USB Charger Metallic Button Cover Swings Open for Charging and Voltage Adjustment Instructions For Use: Press Button Five Times To Turn Device On/Off Press Button Three Times To Toggle Between Settings Press Button Two Times to Engage Preheat Mode Screw Your Pre-Filled Cartridge Onto The Proper Magnetic Adapter