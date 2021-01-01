Juice Vapes Orange Pineapple Cartridge 1g
by Stash HouseWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Orange Pineapple delivers layers of citrus goodness with notes of orange, tangerine and lemon while a tropical pineapple dances on top. Perfect pick me up to lift your day. Orange Pineapple delivers a HYBRID effect. Every flavor contains the highest quality distillate, ZERO PG, VG, PEG and MCT.
About this brand
Stash House
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.