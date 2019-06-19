Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$54.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
$37.99MSRP
Highlights: - Designed and made in the USA - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Handsculpted intricate design - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere! Hand-blown in Savannah Georgia, this spoon pipe exhibits class and creativity. This piece perfectly showcases the inside-out frit design and is complimented with an intricately crafted iridescent blue/green vein along its 4” length. Forged with the durability to withstand the effects of constant heat. A staple in every smokers stash.
on June 19th, 2019
I got it for a friend and they were delighted!