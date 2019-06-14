Neilstrong12
on June 14th, 2019
Love it! It is the perfect size and it hits like a dream.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$49.99MSRP
Elevate your smoking status with the newest mint green glass hand pipe. This Jane West/ Grav Labs collaborative piece is a contemporary take on a classic design. The spoon features a carb hole on its left side, a large rounded bowl, and an inverted mouthpiece for deep/clean draws. Full mint green colored glass defines the pipe's exterior. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, this dry pipe is 4 inches long, conveniently sized for all occasions. Highlights: - Length: 4 inches - 16 x 2.5 mm borosilicate glass tubing - Inverted cone mouthpiece - Deep rounded bowl - Carb hole on left side - Ergonomic grip - Sleek white Jane West decal - Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs About Jane West: Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
on June 14th, 2019
Love it! It is the perfect size and it hits like a dream.