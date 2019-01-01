4.5" Frit Amp Glass Cane Pipe- Assorted Colors
Don't be fooled by the portability of this piece, it sure is a heavy hitter. This 4.5 inch pipe sports beautiful striping on thick colored glass. In addition to a sleek design, the artistic addition of the glass beads fits comfortably in your hand. Blown in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece to add some jazz to your puff. Highlights: - 4.5 inch measured pipe - Glass marble side texture - Colored glass - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Intricate frit amp design - Handmade in the USA - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere!
