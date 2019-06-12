 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
4.5" EYCE Silicone Spoon Pipe- Assorted Colors

by Stash Lab Technologies

5.01
$19.99MSRP

This silicone spoon pipe is no ordinary toke, it has a hidden stash jar at the bottom of the bowl, a built in poker tool, and a high quality inlaid glass bowl. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. The bowl comes apart for easy cleaning, and the pipe is small enough to take on-the-go. Collect all 10 different colors! Highlights: - Built in secret stash compartment - Built in metal poker tool - Lifetime warranty - DImensions: 4.5" length x 2.5" width - Platinum cured silicone body - Removable borosilicate glass bowl - 10 unique color patterns - Easy to clean - Indestructible medical grade silicone - Carb hole

Emjaye12

Works great, product is exactly how it’s described.

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!