Marilyn43
on June 19th, 2019
Looks and feels great. I would recommend to my friends.
$37.99MSRP
Highlights: - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Blacklight reactive glass - Handmade in Los Angeles - Unmarked glass - Thick glass - Portable- carry it anywhere! Blacklight reactive pipe! Brighten up the night with this amazing black-light sensitive glass egg spoon. Crafted in Los Angeles, this pipe is embedded with Uranium components that react with blacklight! This worked glass pipe measures 7.6 cm. by 3 inches long. You can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated lightweight pipe, you can turn off the lights anywhere!
