14" UPC Perc Water Pipe- Blue

by Stash Lab Technologies

$109.99MSRP

About this product

This thick, handmade, 14" glass water pipe is one of the smoothest pieces on the market. Packed with a domed showerhead perc, this filtration system will take out all the harshness and residues from smoke. A 3-pinch ice catcher sits at the bottom of the elongated straight neck so you can use multiple ice cubes to cool your smoke to the desired degree. The 14 inch single domed showerhead beaker offers quality filtration while simultaneously keeping things simple with minimal drag. The ground female joint on the base fits all 18.8mm slides, and comes with an accented flower bowl for dry herb use. Highlights: - Joint Size: 14.5 mm. female joint - Pipe Height: 14 in. or 36 centimeters - Handmade in Los Angeles, California - Beautiful blue colored glass - 3-pinch ice catcher - Branded glass - Diffused downstem - Domed showerhead perc - Removable downstem - Made for dry herbs - Highest quality materials - Thick glass

JohnClyde44

The piece is so beautiful and smokes wonderfully

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!