dr_kymberlee on July 30th, 2016

I ordered the black one and I feel it is worth the price tag. I love the adjustable pockets and it can hold everything I need PLUS more. Road tripping' size! I have a quart size canning jar, a couple infinity jars, my V2, spare cartridges, and a huge collection of tasty puff! I am SET and can grab and go feeling good that my stash is safe from kids and nosey relatives. The only thing that could make this better is to replace the small plastic jars with infinity jars (or similar) and a metal slide/gears on the lock. The journal is a fun bonus and great for someone like me (MS) who has a hard time remembering strains that worked or I didn't like. NEW favorite way to organize!