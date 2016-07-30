 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. ProStash

ProStash

by Stashlogix

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Stashlogix Storage Flower Storage ProStash

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our largest case, the ProStash is for the connoisseur with a serious stash. Great for trips or the home base! Features: - Combination Lock - Customizable Padded Dividers - Charging Port - Stash Journal - 3 Medium Jars - 1 Large Showcase Jar - 1 OdorPax - Labeling marker for jars - 11" L x 8.5" W x 4" H

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

dr_kymberlee

I ordered the black one and I feel it is worth the price tag. I love the adjustable pockets and it can hold everything I need PLUS more. Road tripping' size! I have a quart size canning jar, a couple infinity jars, my V2, spare cartridges, and a huge collection of tasty puff! I am SET and can grab and go feeling good that my stash is safe from kids and nosey relatives. The only thing that could make this better is to replace the small plastic jars with infinity jars (or similar) and a metal slide/gears on the lock. The journal is a fun bonus and great for someone like me (MS) who has a hard time remembering strains that worked or I didn't like. NEW favorite way to organize!

About this brand

Stashlogix Logo
STASHLOGIX was formed based on the principles of functionality, security, and discretion. Founded in 2014 in Boulder, Colorado, STASHLOGIX cases are designed to re-think how we store valuables, private items, firearms, tobacco products, and dangerous/addictive pharmaceuticals. One of our nation’s biggest challenges is the growing heroin epidemic, related to teens getting access to addictive prescription pharmaceuticals from the family's medicine cabinets. STASHLOGIX is the first-ever integrated combination-locking portable safe created to easily store, organize, and lock your private belongings.